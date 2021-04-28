Hundreds of Montrealers flocked to Park Extension Saturday afternoon for a demonstration by tenant associations and advocates at Parc Métro to denounce renovictions, soaring rents, and to demand measures from Quebec City such as a registry of leases and more.
According to the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ), Quebec’s average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $1032 last summer.
In Montreal it can range from $1300 to $1700, and activists say landlords are using evictions to perform non-essential work, subdivide, enlarge apartments and jack up rents.
“Too many get away with the renoviction scam” says Cécile Forget, who brought her two young daughters along from Saint-Michel. “Landlords and especially speculators are making fortunes on Montreal’s most vulnerable people. Do we want to push them out of the goddamn city? Where are they going to go? In parks?” It’s estimated cases have doubled over the last year.
Groups say too many landlords use tactics such as renovations, pressuring tenants to leave, attempting repossessions under false pretenses, drastically hiking rents after a tenant passes away, and not providing accurate information about prior rents prompting calls for a lease registry, a measure the Quebec government has nixed as too costly.
It’s not news in Cote-des-Neiges/Notre-Dame-de-Grace, where affordable housing is in short supply, particularly for tenants who comprise more than 73% of the population, and where more than 40% pay 30% or more of their revenue on rent.
“Renovictions are unreasonable at the best of times but to do it in the midst of a pandemic is outright heartless” said CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery, whose borough passed a bylaw this year prohibiting renovictions arising from dividing and subdividing apartments into bigger or small units. “Some landlords, however, continue to try to displace their tenants illegally or by trying to circumvent the law.”
Since the bylaw’s adoption says Montgomery, the borough has sent letters directly to the landlords in question to bring their attention to the new rules, “and ensure they understand that they cannot displace their tenants with these types of renovations, if that is their intention.”
Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand says Quebec City must act, as owners continue to use the loophole of Civil Code article 1959, citing their ability to subdivide and enlarge, whether they are permitted to or not by the city. “Even though renovictions are not allowed, there’s nothing in the law preventing them from sending a letter telling the tenant they are going to do it and requiring a response.”
Rotrand says this runs contrary to everything else in the Civil Code when dealing with these issues, requiring vulnerable residents to download documents, scan, copy and pay via credit card for online filing, requiring credit cards, literacy and technology, and all within a prescribed deadline. “There is a broad consensus among all groups at City Hall that Quebec needs to do more” he says. “Now during Covid there’s an epidemic of landlords sending such notices which sets off an enormous number of difficult situations for people.”
Ultimately for Forget the question is “is housing is just a commodity? Respect the market but government has a role to play in ensuring people are secure in their housing in Montreal in 2021. We’re not in a jungle here.”
Quebec Solidaire has called on the Legault government to place a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, as activists warn of more homeless camps like the one set up on Notre Dame last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.