Those in the human rights movement today need to have an “Entebbe moment,” such as the one a former radical witnessed during the 1976 hijacking of an Air France plane and hostage taking by Palestinian and German terrorists, Hillel Neuer of the watchdog group UN Watch told a large audience at Côte St. Luc’s Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue last week.
The event was part of the Frieda and Mike Dym lecture series. On hand were Rabbi Reuben Poupko, former Justice Minister Irwin Cotler and CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein.
During his speech, Neuer said that while the United Nations’ 1975 “Zionism is racism” resolution was rescinded in 1991, it still prevails at the global agency in terms of the actions and inactions of UN bodies and agencies, such as disproportionately singling out Israel for resolutions of condemnation, tolerating numerous antisemitic Palestinian teachers and leading officials trying to muzzle Neuer’s organization.
“What hurts me the most is, when fighting anti-Israel bias, it’s not only the UN,” Neuer said. “If you ask me what has changed from 1975 to today, what we’re seeing is not only UN demonization — that was the Soviet Union and dictatorships — but institutions we have respected, human rights institutions that are supposed to be great...like Amnesty International which have become completely hijacked against Israel in the past couple of years.”
He brought up the example of, in 2018, Amnesty International refusing after committing to doing so, to rent their conference space in London to the Jewish community of London for a debate between Neuer and a UN official on the merits of the UN, for spurious reasons — a claim the community supports Israeli settlements, which Neuer says was nonsense.
Neuer said groups like Amnesty have to have an “Entebbe moment,” referring to what a former German Foreign Minister, Joschka Fischer, witnessed during the hostage taking in Uganda when he was a left-wing radical.
“The hijackers began to separate the Israelis and Jews from the rest — German hijackers, his friends, were separating Jews from non-Jews, and when he saw this, he thought he was the anti-fascist, his parents were Nazis and he was going to be the anti-Nazi — he broke with them. He was no longer a radical.”
Neuer said that that “when you don’t let the Jewish community of London enter the [Amnesty International] premises, the same organization that will do business with any radical terrorist for some other reason, groups like Amnesty need to have their Entebbe moment. People like Bob Bernstein, who founded Human Rights Watch, he broke with them, he had his moment, and he wrote an op-ed in The New York Times saying, this is a group I founded and is effectively supporting [the terrorist groups] Hamas and Hezbollah.’
“We’re in a very dangerous place today. The world’s human rights groups that are quoted by The New York Times, CNN— Amnesty’s #1 campaign is ‘end Israeli apartheid.’ The obsession is with the alleged racism of the Jews. This is affecting the culture, what we see in America today, famous celebrities like Kanye West feel they can say anything about the Jews and there are sports figures saying things. These impact impressionable young people, and the antisemitism we see, often in the name of Israel, sadly is rising. We have to fight back, and that’s what we’re doing at UN Watch.”
