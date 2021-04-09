HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh passes at 99

His Royal Highness The Prince Philip died Friday morning London time at the age of 99, two months before his 100th birthday on June 10. He and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had been married for 73 years. He was the longest serving royal consort in history.
The Prince had returned to Windsor Castle on March 16 after a month in hospitals for treatment of an infection and then for heart surgery.At the time he was said to be in good spirits. It is reported that The Queen spent as much time as possible with him after his return.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Prince Philip, "inspired the lives of countless young people and had earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world". Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK had "lost an extraordinary public servant", while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said his "long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people".The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast and a notice was posted on the gates following the announcement of the duke's death. Bunches of daffodils, tulips, roses and lilies were among floral tributes placed by people outside the palace, while crowds began to gather at Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip continued working on official engagements well into his nineties, carrying out some 300 a year. It was not until August 2017, when he was 96, that he finally stepped down from official duties.
He had known the Queen longer than almost anyone alive. They met when she was 13 and he 18, and married eight years later in 1947. Since then, apart from a four-month overseas tour he undertook on Britannia in 1956, they had rarely been apart.Like the Queen, the Prince was a great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria.
He was a decorated British naval officer during World War II and had stayed in the Royal Navy until his marriage. Through his parents Prince Andrew and Princess Alice, he was a Prince of Greece and Denmark through his father’s House of Glücksburg (formerly Shleswig-Holstein) and in the line of succession to both thrones. Upon his marriage to Queen Elizabeth he renounced his titles and adopted the family name of Mountbatten. Lord Louis Mountbatten, formerly First Sea Lord of Great Britain and last Viceroy of India, was his uncle. Mountbatten was also a cousin to Queen Elizabeth. Mountbatten was assassinated by IRA terrorists in 1979.
Queen Elizabeth once said of Prince Philip that, “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."
In accordance with his wishes there will be no laying-in-state nor a state funeral. His coffin will be taken to the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, where it will remain until the day of the funeral. The Prince was closely involved in drawing up the order of service, and included among his requests the hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, known as the sailors’ hymn. He also asked that representatives of the many armed forces units with which he was associated should be present. In keeping with a tradition begun by Queen Victoria, on the day of the funeral his coffin will be borne in procession from St James’s Palace to Wellington Arch on a gun carriage drawn by a Royal Navy gun crew. It is expected that his internment will be at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
