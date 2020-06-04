Fifty-two years ago tonight Sen. Robert F. Kennedy won the California primary and held a victory rally at the Ambassador Hotel. His closing words were, “It’s on to Chicago and let’s win there!” He gave a thumbs up and then walked back into the kitchen. At 12.15 am PDT, as he turned to shake the hand of busboy Juan Romero, Sirhan Sirhan shot him in the head behind his right ear. As he lay on the floor with blood pouring out of his head, Romero knelt down, held Bobby’s head and put a rosary in his left hand. Bobby asked, “Is everybody ok?” Then said,”It will all be ok.” As medics lifted him onto a gurney, Bobby whispered,”Don’t lift me..” Those were his last words he ever uttered as he lost consciousness. Surgeons operated to remove the bullet and bone fragments from his brain. Bobby’s great heart beat on for 25 hours. He died at 1.44 am on June 6. Nothing has been the same since John and Martin and Bobby. How we need them now....
How we need him now....
Beryl Wajsman
