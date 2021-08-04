Billy Pappas longs for the day that he can peer out from the kitchen as he stands at the grill at Allô Mon Coco in Sainte-Dorothée and see lineups of people, hungry to eat.
For now the lineups are only in the tablets. The restaurant co-owner in Laval’s west end says delivery platforms like DoorDash, Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats were able to keep him running and servicing his loyal customers who continued to order takeout. “These are staying, for me and the industry. The tablets did not miss a beat and they’re still going strong” he told The Suburban.
Together with his partner Nick Katsifolis, family members and minimal staff they managed to keep the food flying. “We were working 10 hours a day together” he said, “everybody pitching in” to weather the storm.
“Staff? What staff?” he laughs. “Even if I wanted to open at 100% tomorrow, I can’t. I don’t have the people.” With 70 of his 140 seats now open to customers, Pappas is just looking “for a little normalcy. Back to the way it was only two years ago. I would like to look out and see a lot more happier people.”
Stephanie Carriere and Jean Luc Ben Sadoun couldn’t just pivot their business as thousands of other Canadians did during the pandemic. “There was nothing to pivot,” she laughs at their NDG jewellery boutique Klinik Bijoux. “We are not an Amazon jewelry store. Jean Luc is a master jeweler and does his thing right here, and you have to see it all in person.”
The couple, owners of the Sherbrooke Street store felt the brunt of the pandemic as they, like many other small businesses, were forced to close as non-essential businesses.
The store, which specializes in upcycling old heirloom pieces an original jewelry designs closed twice– for nearly two months and for a month. “We took a hard financial hit” Carriere told The Suburban, the experience a reminder “that we are not all in the same boat. Not at all. We were all trying to stay afloat in the same waters maybe, but some of us were in yachts and some of us were in dinghies.”
After 11 years in business, she says Klinik survived the ordeal because of the relationship with their clients. “Our customers are loyal and reached out to us and told us that as soon as we could reopen that they were coming. And they did, and made appointments, and we made sure everybody felt safe.”
Some pandemic features remain, a disinfecting stand at the entrance and a plexiglass divider at the counter. “The glass is staying” she laughs. “We may all be vaccinated but no one really knows about anything,” she says, adding that clients are comfortable with it so as long as it works it’s staying.
As the city emerges and restrictions are lifted, she says she’s most happy to see increasing foot traffic, people walking by on Sherbrooke, peering in to admire the original designs and coming to chat about their favorite pieces. And it’s increasing. “It’s a big change because for so long looking at Sherbrooke was like watching tumbling tumbleweeds, and now people are hanging around outside and talking to each other.”
Even if the near future remains uncertain with the talk of variants and third shots, Carriere says “what has changed is now we are more comfortable with uncertainty.” She’s also found she’s feeling more nostalgic about things, and the couple have a newfound appreciation for time. “For 11 years and until the pandemic we worked six days a week, the two of us. But now we took a second day and we’re keeping it. We’ve discovered the importance of taking time to recharge, and as a couple in business together, this whole thing did not break us: In fact it made us stronger.”
“We were busier than ever during the pandemic” says Murry Transport’s Shari Feigenbaum.
As many people used the time to relocate and downsize, the small moving company had to contend with multiple restrictions imposed by Santé publique, individual building owners and their own safety protocols. “We worked very hard to ensure there were no other contractors on site and that our crew had space to do their thing in the truck and in the homes. I couldn’t risk exposing my guys too much. We are already in this tiny bubble working in such close proximity. There’s no such thing as social distancing in a move.”
So what has changed moving forward? “Well, us,” she says. “Apart from a more intensive frequent disinfection of our truck that we were already doing, we increased our business three times during the pandemic and it’s because we kept more in touch with our clients and that we will continue.”
Dealing with a small family business and a large company are two completely different animals says Feigenbaum who along with her husband Murry Brown have carved an important niche in the Montreal moving industry. “We are going to remain involved with our customers and continue to provide the level of attention they get from us. That’s the difference, we showed up expecting folks to be unprepared, particularly seniors who could not have family come over during the pandemic to help out. We had to deal with a few meltdowns. But we did it together and we will forever be proud that we were not price gouging and taking advantage of consumers during this difficult time.”
“At the end of all of this we’re still going to be here and people will be calling and telling us how good we were to them. That’s why we have been in business for 23 years and that’s why we will be for another 23 years.”
