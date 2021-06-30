The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has big plans for its management surplus from fiscal 2020, $7.5 million of them. Ok, not that many, but the $7,502,900 is divided up among 18 projects including big ticket items like road and sidewalk infrastructure($2.15 million) and more modest investments like the public consultation for a new skatepark ($35,000.)
Other expenditures:
Contingency reserve: $278,530
NDG community center and pool: $500,000
Economic stimulus: $200,000
Temporary positions 18 months — Post pandemic increase in service to citizens $500,000
Roof repair at the CDN sports center: $400,000
Purchase of a compactor truck $250,000
Replenishment of the emergency fund for work or actions imposed by the Regulation respecting housing sanitation, maintenance and safety: $200,000
Remote access to public facilities: $500,000
Rehabilitation of lockers and showers at Madison enclosure $300,000
Reserve — Outremont inter-unit charge $37,400
Park development: $300,000
Food security: $125,000
Development of zip lines: $110,000
Reimbursement of subsidy — cancellation of Godfrey Avenue project $100,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.