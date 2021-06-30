How to spend a surplus

Borough will put almost a third of its surplus into roads and sidewalks.

 By Joel Ceausu The Suburban

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has big plans for its management surplus from fiscal 2020, $7.5 million of them. Ok, not that many, but the $7,502,900 is divided up among 18 projects including big ticket items like road and sidewalk infrastructure($2.15 million) and more modest investments like the public consultation for a new skatepark ($35,000.)

Other expenditures:

Contingency reserve: $278,530

NDG community center and pool: $500,000

Economic stimulus: $200,000

Temporary positions 18 months — Post pandemic increase in service to citizens $500,000

Roof repair at the CDN sports center: $400,000

Purchase of a compactor truck $250,000

Replenishment of the emergency fund for work or actions imposed by the Regulation respecting housing sanitation, maintenance and safety: $200,000

Remote access to public facilities: $500,000

Rehabilitation of lockers and showers at Madison enclosure $300,000

Reserve — Outremont inter-unit charge $37,400

Park development: $300,000

Food security: $125,000

Development of zip lines: $110,000

Reimbursement of subsidy — cancellation of Godfrey Avenue project $100,000

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.