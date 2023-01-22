The Tribunal administratif du logement has released its recommended rent increases for 2023.
The recommended increase for an unheated dwelling is 2.3 percent (such as $1,000 to $1,023), 2.9 percent in the case of a five percent municipal tax increase for property owners ($1,000 to $1,029), and 4.5 percent if there is major work involved ($1,000 to $1,045), such as $5,000 worth of work in the dwelling.
Should the unit be heated by electricity, the recommended increase is 2.8 percent, 3.4 percent in the case of a five percent municipal tax increase and five percent if major work was done.
Should the unit be heated by gas, the recommended increase is 4.5 percent, 5.2 percent in the case of a five percent tax increase and 6.8 percent if major work is done.
If the unit is heated by heating oil, the recommended increase is 7.3 percent, eight percent in the case of a five percent municipal tax increase and 9.5 percent if major work is done.
"The methodology used takes the 12 months of the preceding year into account," says the TAL announcement. "Statistics Canada has released the data for December 2022. ....This example does not take into account the specific features of each building and dwelling. The income and operating expenses of a given building may justify a variation in rent that differs from this calculation example, particularly if the building has undergone major work."
They also point out that in Quebec, "lessors and lessees are free to agree on a rent increase that both consider acceptable. If the two parties cannot agree on the rent increase (or on any other modification to the lease), an application to modify the lease can be filed by the lessor with the Tribunal administratif du logement no later than one month after the date of receipt of the lessee’s negative reply. It is important to note that, for dwellings in buildings constructed not more than five years earlier, a lessee who refuses a rent increase must leave the dwelling at the end of the lease if section F of the lease refers to this restriction."
The Corporation des propriétaires immobiliers du Québec (CORPIQ) (Quebec Property Owners Corporation) reacted, saying the TAL rent increase calculation is too low.
"The renovation and maintenance sectors experienced cost growth of 22 percent in 2021, and, in parallel, seven percent inflation in 2022," their statement says. "Rental owners will therefore, once again, have to absorb a share of the significant inflation in a fragile context of real estate management. More than ever, Quebec must open a discussion on the formula for calculating rent adjustments, in particular to promote the maintenance and renovation of aging rental stock."
For more information on rent increases and the rights of tenants and landlords, go to tal.qc.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.