Housing starts in major cities down in first half of 2022: CMHC

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) latest Housing Supply Report says that housing starts in Canada's six largest cities fell by five percent in the first half of this year, in contrast to a boom in 2021.
"The decrease in apartment construction (-9%) is the main cause of this drop," a CMHC statement says about the study that looked at construction trends in the Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal areas.
As well, while housing starts increased in Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton this year, the overall decline was because of declines in Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa.
"In the first half of 2022, housing starts were mixed across Canada's largest urban centres," said Francis Cortellino and Eric Bond, Senior Specialists for housing market analysis for CMHC. "Rental construction was generally resilient, due to strong demand for this type of housing, while developers took a more cautious approach to starting new condominium apartment projects, due to the higher interest-rate environment. Increases in construction costs and materials shortages were also felt across markets, impacting construction times and the affordability of the housing delivered."
For Montreal in particular, "housing starts for all dwelling types were down. After a temporary rebound in activity at the beginning of the pandemic, driven by a change in preferences, the construction of houses declined sharply. After hitting historic levels last year, apartment starts also declined."
Other points in the report about Montreal in the CMHC's latest report:
• "The rebound [is] over for freehold housing starts. After reaching historic levels in 2021, housing starts declined over the period from January to June 2022. However, the pace of housing starts remained high compared to recent years. The situation also varied greatly by housing type during this period. Freehold housing starts declined by 33%, the largest decline among all housing types."
• "Public health measures and new remote-work opportunities had created a buzz for larger homes during the first quarters of the pandemic. However, over the past few months, demand for this type of housing has weakened, since many households who wished to purchase a new home had already done so. The sharp rise in the cost of house construction in recent quarters, as reflected in Statistics Canada’s Building Construction Price Index, and the resulting affordability challenges, have likely moved the market out of reach for an increasing number of potential buyers.
• "The vast majority of municipalities in the Montreal area saw a decline in starts for houses. A few municipalities located more on the outskirts of the Census Metropolitan Area, where homes are less expensive, were exceptions. Some of these municipalities were Mirabel, St. Eustache and Beauharnois."
• "After years of record levels of construction, rental apartment starts were down in the first half of the year. Still, this type of housing remains the most developed in the Montreal area. This decrease in construction in the metropolitan area conceals different realities at the sector level. Rental apartment starts were down 47 percent on the Island of Montreal, but up eight percent in the suburbs. The Laval sector led the way with a 17 percent increase, followed by the South Shore and the North Shore (+7% and +5%, respectively). Indeed, 70 percent of rental apartments started since the beginning of the year in the CMA are in the suburbs, up from 60 percent in 2021.
• "Our 2021 Rental Market Survey showed the scarcity of rental units in a number of suburban sectors (vacancy rates ranging from 0% to 1%). This shortage is continuing to give a lot of momentum to housing starts."
• "Housing prices continued to rise at the beginning of the year, making movement to home ownership more difficult, encouraging rental demand and continuing to put downward pressure on the vacancy rate. These factors send a signal that the construction of new rental units must continue."
• "On the Island of Montreal, the vacancy rate increased in 2021, particularly in the more central areas. The rental housing segment in these areas suffered from a significant decline in demand from migrants and local and international students during the pandemic. This decline in demand has slowed the emergence of new rental projects on the market. The Ville-Marie/Sud-Ouest sector (including Griffintown) recorded a sharp decline in housing starts. As for rental apartments in seniors’ residences, there has been no housing development since the beginning of the year. Remember that 2021 was marked by the construction of several hundred units and by a historically high vacancy rate, which explains the absence of new projects so far in 2022."
