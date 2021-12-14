Montreal has a new rooming project that offers badly needed housing for the most vulnerable people who do not usually qualify.
The group L'Anonyme inaugurated its first community rooming house project with a high acceptability threshold: the 3629, an innovative project offering 14 suitable and safe rooms to homeless people who fail to meet the criteria or requirements of existing accommodations. The so-called “high threshold of acceptability” project is based on a harm reduction approach and offers highly marginalized people the opportunity to find housing without requiring a multitude of lifestyle changes. Rather, the objective is to offer them a home and make them aware of the available resources so that they can improve their quality of life at their own pace.
It’s a model that has proven successful in cities throughout North America, where communities have flipped the paradigm to offer housing first then programs second. The “low threshold” of intervention offers the possibility of housing without the aim of abstinence and does not require a multitude of behavioral changes from tenants, but rather stabilizing them in housing and making them aware of the available resources.
“There are a ton of reasons why people do not qualify for traditional social housing initiatives: their usage, their lifestyle, living as a couple or a delay in filing their taxes” says Anonyme executive director Sylvie Boivin. “The classic model works well for a ton of people, but it seemed important to us to offer an alternative to those who are the most difficult to accommodate in the neighborhood.
The project will start welcoming its first tenants this week. Residents at 3629, a former shooting gallery acquired by Anonyme with the help of the city, can stay as long as they wish if they keep the space clean, keep the building quiet and pay their rent. They will be offered opportunities to improve their quality of life on a voluntary approach, and will be supported by the organization, community partners or other bodies of the health and social services network.
The city has granted financial support of $3.3 million to the project, and the federal government and the CIUSSS du Center-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, through the Vers un chez-soi program provided funding of $870,000 to support L'Anonyme’s real estate project, which was also supported by the Bâtir son quartier technical resource group.
The property at 3629 Sainte-Catherine Est, a former shooting gallery, was acquired by Anonyme with the help of the city to renovate and develop a unique housing model. “At the same time, the already precarious situation of several people was accentuated with a pandemic which confirmed the need for such an initiative” said Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais. “Today, we are inaugurating this new rooming house, the first of its kind in Montreal, and I am proud that it is in our borough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.