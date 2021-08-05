The National Bank of Canada says housing affordability in Canada as a whole for the second quarter of 2021 worsened the most in 27 years, and a Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers report says Montreal-area housing sales fell 29 percent in July compared to July 2020.
The National Bank report by Kyle Dahms and Alexandra Ducharme says "housing affordability in Canada worsened by 3.2 points in Q2 ’21, marking the sharpest deterioration since 1994 Q2."
"Mortgage payments now engulf 45% of income for a representative household, above the average since 1980 (43%). Income growth and lower interest rates were conducive to improving affordability for most of the past two years. That is no longer the case in 2021, as income growth is being easily outpaced by home price increases, while mortgage interest rates also rose on a quarterly basis."
For Montreal specifically, the NBC report says the city "saw home prices rise 5.8% in the quarter, in line with the increase of the composite index (+5.9%).
"Condo prices were up 4.6% while non-condo prices increased 6%," the report points out. "The increase in home prices over the past year was 19.8%, surpassed only by Hamilton and Ottawa/Gatineau, and the highest annual growth since 1983 for the city. The [mortgage payment as a percent of income (MPPI)] was up 1.5 percentage points from the previous quarter for the condo segment and 2.5 percentage points for the non-condo segment.
The result was "for the market as a whole, housing affordability deteriorated with the MPPI, rising 2.2 percentage points to 32.1%, slipping above its long-term average. A 1% increase in the median household income was not enough to offset the price hike and rising interest rates. On an annual basis, Montreal saw housing affordability deteriorate (the MPPI* swelled 2.5 percentage points) more than the urban composite, although the city remained more affordable than the average of markets covered."
As well, the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers reported that for the Montreal area, 3,799 homes were sold in July 2021, compared to 5,324 in July 2020. On the Island of Montreal itself, sales fell 20 percent.
This "solidifies the downtrend in sales that began in early spring — however, this is the second best result ever recorded for a month of July since Centris began compiling market statistics in the year 2000," the report says.
Also, active listings decreased 20 percent in the two periods from 12,640 to 10,151, and new listings decreased 30 percent from 5,918 to 4,118.
“The month of July has confirmed a substantial decrease in sales that began in May, thus returning to its pre-pandemic level for the summer period," stated Charles Brant, director of the QPAREB’s Market Analysis Department. "In July of last year, we saw spectacular sales levels that went beyond the simple postponement of transactions that could not be concluded in the spring."
Brant added while the current slowdown is "partly due to a drop in active listings of single-family homes to historically low levels, it can also be explained by the shrinking pool of buyers who can afford a property at current market prices. However, we have indeed seen a slowdown in price increases and a levelling off of price changes since the spring, for all property categories combined."
