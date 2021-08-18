The Suburban discovered Wednesday night that posters featuring Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were defaced, not only with a Nazi symbol but a protest message.
At least two posters in the area of Queen Mary Road and Décarie Blvd, which feature Housefather on one side and Trudeau on the other, have both men with Adolf Hitler-type mustaches and the message "no vaccine passports."
The day before, posters featuring Housefather and Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan were discovered to have been defaced with swastikas, prompting condemnation from the two candidates, Trudeau, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Mount Royal Conservative candidate Frank Cavallaro, former Mount Royal MP and Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, amongst others.
The message on the latest defaced posters appears to be a reference to the Trudeau government's plan to require, by October, proof of vaccination for federal employees, and for travellers to board planes as well as trains for interprovincial travel, and cruise ships.
The Quebec government is requiring vaccine passports for various venues beginning Sept. 1, and some local anti-vaccine passports wore "Sans vaccin" yellow stars to make their point during a protest Saturday, evoking the Holocaust.
We asked Housefather for his reaction.
"Defacing election posters of any party is unacceptable, and people have ample opportunity to communicate their message without doing this," he told The Suburban. "Over the last few days, I have dealt with swastikas on my posters and other hateful images. The fact that people are using symbols of the Holocaust in relation to choosing to not get vaccinated is simply not okay. There is no comparison that one can make to the brutality of the Holocaust and to do so in the context of the current situation shows abject ignorance."
