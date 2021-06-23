Housefather responds to anti-Israel MP's crossover to Liberal Party

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather says he has spoken to newly minted Liberal MP Jenica Atwin regarding her outlook on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Atwin left the Greens recently because she felt its leader Annamie Paul was too even-handed and did not take a strong enough stance on the Palestinian side during that conflict. The MP also stated that there are "no two sides to this conflict, only human rights abuses” by Israel. She also, at the time, referred to Israel as an "apartheid state."
Atwin made what some feel to be too quick a turnaround on the issue once she was accepted to be a Liberal MP. According to media reports, she said her words were meant to convey "strength and love" to anyone in the region needing support, including Israelis.
"I regret if my choice of words caused harm to those who are suffering," she said.
This prompted commentary that this represented a "non-apology apology" of the "I'm sorry to those who were offended" variety.
We asked Housefather his reaction to his party accepting Atwin as a member, considering her recent anti-Israel remarks.
Housefather said Atwin has deleted on social media her "apartheid" remarks, and he rejected her previous statements.
"There are not two sides to this question," Housefather e-mailed to The Suburban. "Israel is the farthest thing from an apartheid state, it is a vibrant democracy, which is why Minister Garneau made very clear that this was completely contrary to the Government’s position in Question Period last Friday."
Housefather added that Atwin has apologized.
"I have spoken with her, together with other colleagues who are strong supporters of Israel and she was very receptive and I believe she will have more positive things to say soon."
The MP added that "I must point out that no government has done more in combatting anti-Semitism, ranging from quadrupling spending on security for Jewish and other religious community institutions such as synagogues, schools and community centres, we adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism, we appointed Irwin Cotler as national and international emissary on antisemitism and due to escalating anti-Semitism following the Gaza conflict we announced last week we are holding an emergency national summit on anti-Semitism that I have worked on with Rachel Bendayan and other MPs and our Jewish community organizations such as CIJA, Bnai Brith and CFSWC.
"We also have a better record supporting Israel at the UN then any previous government, signed a new free trade agreement with Israel and Minister Garneau is soon doing a state visit to Israel."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.