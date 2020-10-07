Housefather part of global task force to combat online anti-Semitism

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather has become a member of a recently launched global Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism.
"This is the first time I am aware of that this type of cross- border approach has been taken on anti-Semitism and online hate," Housefather told The Suburban.
Officials involved with the task force say it was formed because of an "alarming increase in anti-Semitic incidents across the globe, with many originating online.
"As social media posts do not stop at international borders, members of the national legislatures of Australia, Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States have come together across party lines to launch the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism."
Other notable members of the task force include Member of Israeli Knesset Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Canadian Conservative MP Marty Morantz , U.S. Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz , U.S. Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch and U.S. Republican Congressman Chris Smith, amongst many others.
The Task Force's goals include:
• "Establishing consistent messaging and policy from Parliaments and legislatures around the world in order to hold social media platforms, including Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and Google, accountable."
• "The adoption and publication of transparent policies related to hate speech."
• "Raising awareness about anti-Semitism on social media platforms and its consequences in order to acknowledge the tremendous responsibility that comes with the power the platforms hold."
• "Emphasizing that if one minority cannot be protected by hate speech policies, then none can be. This Task Force will therefore serve as a means for protecting all minority groups from online hate."
• "Underscoring that the fight against anti-Semitism is a non-partisan consensus in democratic countries."
“Online hate, including anti-Semitic hate, is growing exponentially," Housefather stated. "Posts are viewed across national borders and impact people in many jurisdictions. Social media platforms have failed to adequately address hatred on their own. But they cannot be expected to create different policies in every separate country.
"By working together, we can create international definitions and recommendations for regulating social media platforms that can then be reviewed and hopefully implemented by each individual country.”
Morantz stated that online hate "is an abhorrent reality on social media platforms. I am honoured to work on a bi-partisan basis with my Canadian colleagues, as well as international colleagues, to find solutions that keep all those safe who might suffer from online hate, anti-Semitism and discrimination.”
