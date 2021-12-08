Housefather named Parliamentary Secretary for Public Services and Procurement

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather has been named Parliamentary Secretary to Filomena Tassi, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The ministry "serves all federal departments and agencies as their central purchasing agent, property manager, treasurer, accountant, pay and pension administrator, integrity adviser and linguistic authority."
Housefather stated that he was “incredibly pleased that the Prime Minister asked me to serve in this role.
“This Ministry is responsible for procuring everything from the vaccines, antivirals and Personal Protective Equipment we need to fight COVID-19 to fighter jets and ships," he added. "It is also responsible for Canada Post, the National Capital Commission including the renovations to Centre Block, and multiple other important activities of government.”
Housefather had also worked as Tassi’s Parliamentary Secretary when she was Minister of Labour.
“I am truly excited to be given the opportunity to continue working with Minister Filomena Tassi," the Mount Royal MP stated. “We worked very effectively together at Labour and I know we will be a great team in this new and exciting portfolio.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.