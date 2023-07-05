Housefather gets non-answers on antisemitism from social media reps

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather expressed shock that, for the second year in a row, social media representatives were not able to directly answer whether an antisemitic posting would violate their policies.
Housefather was in Brussels last week for the two-day Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which he co-chairs with Florida Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and former Israeli Member of the Knesset Michal Cotler-Wunsh.
A statement from the task force following the conference says it will now "press for the major social media companies to agree to a global independent review of their platforms, a reasonable first step to help transparently identify the extent of the problem and determine how well internal content moderation policies are being followed."
Housefather had again questioned representatives of Meta, Twitter and YouTube about an escalation of antisemitism on their platforms and whether the hypothetical antisemitic posting, "Jews are all white nationalists who support apartheid,' would be taken down. Again, they refused to confirm such a posting would be removed.
“This is shocking,” said Housefather. “And it explains why so many of the organizations and experts we met tell us that platforms rarely act on reports of clearly antisemitic posts. A statement such as this, which attributes negative characteristics to an identifiable group, clearly violates the published rules of each platform.”
The legislators from numerous countries, says the task force statement, "unanimously decided immediately following the hearing, that if the social media giants do not further engage and respond in writing to the unanswered questions asked during the hearing, the Task Force will move forward to collaborate with technical experts on an independent review" of the platforms.
“It is unfortunate that we needed to get to this point,” said Wasserman Schultz. “Given the scope and urgency of this problem, and an apparent shared desire to curb it, I hope these platforms will cooperate on a global independent review, and agree to work with us on this transnational scourge that thrives online. Our global task force is laser-focused and will pursue the goal of ending the viral spread of antisemitism online. The social media companies need to make a decision on whether they are partners in this goal.”
