Housefather denounces local anti-Semitic incidents

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather released a video statement on Facebook denouncing the anti-Semitic incidents that have taken place in Montreal in recent weeks.
Pro-Palestinian protesters rioted May 16, held anti-Semitic signage during demonstrations, and made threats on social media. As well, two men were arrested in Côte St. Luc for making anti-Semitic threats and there was a near confrontation in Hampstead following remarks teenagers made to a motorist driving a car with an Israeli flag.
Housefather said he was doing something "I never thought I would have to do as a Member of Parliament, addressing safety concerns that the Jewish community right now has here in Montreal." Housefather said the idea that members of the community are concerned about the safety of their synagogues, schools and homes is "appalling.
"What has occurred should not be happening in Canada," he emphasized. "The idea that demonstrators could be chanting anti-Semitic slogans or could attack pro-Israel demonstrators is a shocking thing. And the events in Côte St. Luc do not help matters."
Housefather reassured the community that politicians of all levels of government are in contact with the Montreal police. "They are patrolling these neighbourhoods with great care. If you see anything, hear anything, do not hesitate to call the police."
The MP said he thinks the level of physical threat to the Jewish community is less than what is perceived. "But the level of hate is something we cannot tolerate in Canada. It is unacceptable that the Jewish community feels targeted in this country that is our home. I would ask everyone from each faith, from every background to reach out to your Jewish friends and neighbours, and to let them know they are not alone, and that no one will try to link Canadian Jews to events happening in another part of the world. This is a sad time...nobody should have to go through this."
