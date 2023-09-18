Housefather demoted after Bill C-13 dissent

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather has been demoted by the Trudeau government — he is no longer Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Public Services and Procurement.
The news comes months after Housefather was the only MP to vote against Bill C-13, the revision of the Official Languages Act that by reference recognizes Quebec's language law and gives it application over federal areas of jurisdiction.
The news was broken Monday morning. Housefather himself made no comment had no comment when contacted by The Suburban. CJAD commentator Tom Mulcair attributed the demotion to Housefather's principled vote.
After his vote against Bill C-13, Housefather told The Suburban: “From the moment the bill was tabled, I voiced my opposition to references to Quebec’s Law 96 being mentioned in the Bill and I did everything possible to have these removed and to prevent other references being added. There are a number of good things in the Bill but I felt that someone needed to remind the House and Canadians that the fears of Quebec’s English-speaking community were not resolved and a unanimous vote in favour of the bill would have brushed aside those concerns.” Housefather said he strongly supports protecting and promoting French across Canada, “and the bill does many things to improve this.
The May 11 vote regarded “concurrence at report stage of Bill C-13, An Act to amend the Official Languages Act, to enact the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and to make related amendments to other Acts.” Bill C-13 would have Quebec’s language law apply to such federal businesses as banks, airports, Canada Post and others.
