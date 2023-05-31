Funding from the federal New Horizons for Seniors program, amounting to $150,000, was allocated in the Mount Royal riding to several local organizations, MP Anthony Housefather announced last week.
Housefather pointed out that the NHSP is a federal grant program that "aims to support initiatives that have a positive impact on the lives of seniors and their communities.
"Through this program, funding has been allocated to several deserving organizations in the Mount Royal Riding, empowering them to implement projects that cater to the needs of our senior population, for a total of $150,000."
The organizations receiving funding include Canada Charity Partners, a "a CRA-recognized Canadian charity committed to helping Canadians engage their philanthropy globally" that "operates charitable projects in Canada and internationally - in Israel, the United States, and other countries - in order to help Canadians create impact around the world"; Congregation Dorshei Emet in Hampstead; the Cote Saint-Luc Women's Club; Filipino Association of Montreal and Suburbs, Inc. (FAMAS); Gay and Grey Montreal; the Genesis Community Foundation and La Ligue des Noirs du Québec.
"These organizations have demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication to addressing the unique challenges faced by seniors in our community," Housefather said. "These projects seek to empower seniors and reduce social isolation by having them gather to develop new skills, or participate in exercise programs, such as the fitness classes being offered by the Cote Saint Luc Women’s Club via the program."
The MP said the New Horizons for Seniors Program "recognizes that seniors play a crucial role in the social fabric of our society. By providing the necessary resources and support, the program enables organizations to create initiatives that foster social participation, encourage volunteerism, and improve the quality of life for seniors."
