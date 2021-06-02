Housefather announces funding for Mount Royal organizations

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather recently announced that $168,260 in federal funding is being provided for 12 organizations located in his riding.
The funding is being made available through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (“NHSP”) of Employment and Social Development Canada, a "federal grants and contributions program supporting projects led or inspired by seniors making a difference in the lives of others in their communities," under Seniors Minister Deb Schulte.
The organizations and the funding they received include:
• Alzheimer Groupe (A.G.I.) Inc. ($16,266).
• B'nai Brith National Organization of Canada ($25,000).
• Congregation Beth Chabad CSL ($12,787).
• Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors ($23,000).
• Gai et Gris Montréal ($17,160).
• Jamaica Association of Montreal Inc. ($25,000).
• La Ligue des Noirs du Québec ($25,000).
• Association of the Filipino Seniors in Montreal ($4,942).
• The Reconstructionist Synagogue of Montreal ($4,350).
• Côte Saint-Luc’s Women’s Club ($5,000).
• Association des Philippins de Montreal et Banlieues Inc. (FAMAS) $5,000.
• St. Patrick Development Foundation ($4,755).
“I am proud that our government is working with organizations that are dedicated to the well-being of seniors," Housefather stated. "Our seniors form an integral part of our riding, and they deserve and should receive support. The 12 organizations which received the funding are recognized within the riding for their involvement and dedication to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.