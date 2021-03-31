Housefather announces federal funding for arts organizations

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather announced a federal government matching grant of $1.2 million for the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal, to help four professional arts organizations in light of COVID-related challenges to the local arts community.
The organizations are Ensemble Caprice ($177,149), Voix éternelles/Vox Aeterna ($18,242), Orchestre Métropolitain ($381,977) and the Segal Centre for Performing Arts ($664,309). The MP's announcement was made on behalf of Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault.
The matching funds are from the Endowment Incentives component of the Canada Cultural Investment Fund.
"I am thrilled that the Government of Canada is continuing to support four outstanding professional arts organizations that serve the residents of the Mount Royal riding and across the Montreal region," Housefather stated. "These organizations and the entire cultural community have had a difficult year, but will soon come roaring back full steam and this funding will assist them to do so."
Kathy Rachel Assayag, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal, said her organization is grateful "to our donors and the Government of Canada, who together are helping build endowment funds in support of arts and culture in Quebec. These funds enable organizations to become more sustainable, thus allowing for rich artistic programming in perpetuity. We are proud to steward these funds and promote philanthropy."
