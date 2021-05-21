Housefather addresses Quebec constitutional change issue

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather issued a statement Thursday afternoon addressing concerns that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is allowing Quebec to unilaterally change the Canadian Constitution to declare Quebec a nation and officially French.
The plan is part of Quebec's proposed Bill 96 to beef up the province's language law.
"There is a great deal of misunderstanding here," Housefather wrote. "The Prime Minister was referencing Section 45 of the Constitution, which stipulates that each province has its own Constitution-within the-Constitution that applies specifically to it. In legal terms, Quebec wants to add two new subsections (90Q.1 and 90Q.2) to the portion of the Constitution that governs provincial jurisdiction (Section 90). To do so, Quebec is relying on Section 45 of the 1982 Constitution Act, which says that any province can pass a law in its provincial legislature to amend its constitution."
Housefather added that “subject to Section 41, the legislature of each province may exclusively make laws amending the constitution of the province.”
"So all the Prime Minister said was that the non-partisan officials in the Department of Justice had reviewed the two changes Quebec wished to make and determined that they fell within Section 45 and the Quebec National Assembly could change them on their own."
Housefather added that Trudeau and Justice Minister David Lametti have stated that "these unilateral changes cannot impact the rights of the English-speaking minority of Quebec granted under the Canadian constitution and the federal government has made clear we will not allow changes to the Sections of the Canadian Charter and Constitution Act that impact the rights of the English speaking minority.
"For example, Section 133 of the Constitution is what says that English is equal to French in the Quebec National Assembly and all of the Courts of Quebec. Under the Charter of Rights, language rights are found in Sections 16 and following and minority language education rights are in Section 23. These sections cannot be changed by Quebec alone."
Housefather said that after hearing concerns from the community, "I have personally reached out to the Justice Minister and asked him to make sure Quebec’s suggested addition to their section of the Constitution doesn’t affect in any way other sections of the constitution, including all the sections protecting the rights of the Quebec English speaking community.
"I also asked him to make sure that this suggested addition through Section 45 cannot be used to interpret any other rights granted in the constitution, including fundamental freedoms under Section 2 of the Charter. I have great confidence in Minister Lametti and know he will review my comments and those of others, including legal scholars carefully as he follows the situation and as the bill is debated in the National Assembly. As the Prime Minister said, our government will always make sure that the constitutional rights of the English speaking minority in Quebec remain protected."
Housefather also said he opposes Quebec's plan to use the Notwithstanding clause to override rights affected by the proposed language law changes.
"When I was in my early 20s, I drafted a resolution that was adopted by the Young Liberals of Canada and adopted by the National Liberal convention calling for the removal of the Notwithstanding clause from the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. I maintain the position that you should never override fundamental rights by a majority vote. The Charter is meant to protect minority rights irrespective of the will of the majority."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.