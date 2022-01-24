Government help is needed to help keep local hotels open, such as financial aid and a plan to attract tourists, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Another factor hindering tourism is the current closure of restaurant dining rooms.
Marc Saunier, manager of Hotel Monville in downtown Montreal, said that many clients are cancelling reservations, and approximately only 30 of the hotel's 270 rooms are booked daily.
A hotel industry survey indicates about 40 percent of hotels across the province lost more than $100,000 this month.
Jean-Sebastien Boudreault, CEO of the Hotel Association of Greater Montreal, told said that hotels do not have sufficient funds to pay their annual municipal tax. Boudreault pointed out that conferences are coming up this spring and summer, and participants should be informed they could come to the city without any problem.
A Tourism ministry spokesperson said that the Quebec government has already allocated $1.2 billion for the tourism industry, but that safety is the top priority in terms of any reopenings.
