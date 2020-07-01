Hospital parking rates drop

Parking rates at hospitals and other health care facilities in Quebec will drop next week.
Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement recently that users will be able to benefit from free parking for the first two hours and a maximum daily rate of between $7 and $10, depending on the region.
This new pricing will be applicable in all public facilities in the health and social services network, including CLSCs. In addition, long-term care centres (CHSLD) will provide free access for two family members of each person housed. Parking which is currently free for all visitors will remain free. Users who attend a facility regularly for treatment, such as chemotherapy or dialysis, will benefit from special rates, already in effect in some establishments, and to be applied uniformly across the network.
Current rates for underground parking at the MUHC, range from first 30 minutes free to $22 per 4-hour period.
“Today, we are fulfilling our election commitment to reduce parking rates so that users can finally benefit from more affordable rates when they need health care and services,” said McCann. “There were significant differences from region to region and this situation needed to be restored.”
The government is setting aside $25 million to help facilities protect access to spaces for patients and visitors, and $120 million will go to compensate institutions for the loss of revenue resulting from lower rates. “Parking pricing should never be a barrier to receiving health care” added McCann. “We know that the public was looking forward to this news, and our government is proud to make that promise a reality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.