Horacio Arruda resigns as Quebec Public Health Director

Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda sent a letter of resignation to Premier François Legault Monday night, after 12 years in the position, and it was accepted.
Arruda's replacement is Luc Boileau, president and CEO of the l'Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS).
Arruda resigned amidst criticisms of how the province has dealt with the latest COVID wave, involving the highly transmissible Omicron virus. At press conferences lately, Legault and Health Minister Christian Dubé were questioned repeatedly whether the government still had confidence in Arruda.
Arruda's letter said he wanted to resign as criticisms of the handling of the pandemic were hurting the government's credibility.
"Recent comments about the credibility of our opinions and our scientific rigour are undoubtedly causing some erosion of support," he wrote. "In such a context, I consider it appropriate to offer you the possibility of replacing me before the end of my term of office.
"Do not see in this gesture an abandonment on my part, but rather the offer of an opportunity for you to reassess the situation, after several waves and in a constantly evolving context."
