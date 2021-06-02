HonestReporting Canada slams McGill Daily anti-Israel editorial

HonestReporting Canada, the group dedicated to accurate media coverage of Israel and the Middle East, has sent a letter to McGill University principal and vice chancellor Suzanne Fortier protesting the McGill Daily's virulently anti-Israel editorial.
"The Daily opposes colonialism, imperialism, and genocide in all forms," the May 18 publication's editorial says. "We also condemn McGill’s Zionist involvement, which is reflected in their continued investment in Israeli and international businesses located on occupied Palestinian land. This includes the settler colonial Zionist occupation of Palestinian land and systematic ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, which is grounded in and funded by western imperialism. Israeli occupation of Palestinian land is nothing short of apartheid."
The editorial encourages the signing of a petition "urging McGill University to divest from Israeli companies and update the discrimination and racism policy to reflect the needs of Palestinian, Muslim, and Arab students."
HonestReporting Canada counters that the editorial "serves to alienate and intimidate Jews and pro-Israel students at McGill University, in Montreal and abroad" and that it "violates McGill’s Memorandum of Understanding, as it contravenes the Quebec Press Council’s Guide of Journalist Ethics.
"Ms. Fortier has previously acknowledged past breaches of the MOU by the Daily and acknowledged that its editorial practices are of concern," the HonestReporting Canada statement says. "[We have] had in-person meetings with McGill University in the past in addressing this situation and this is just the latest offense. Accordingly, we have requested that an immediate investigation be conducted by McGill University and asked for disciplinary measures to be enforced and protocols put in place to prevent this type of conduct by the Daily."
The Suburban has asked Fortier for a response. No reply has been received as of yet.
(0) comments
