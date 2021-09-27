The heads of all the large homeless shelters in Montreal are telling the government that some 600 more beds are needed this winter, and they should be available at all times, in light of the increase in the city's homeless population.And that if there is no plan, not to come to them at the last minute. The Quebec government is expected to announce a plan soon to increase the amount of beds for the homeless.
Old Brewery Mission president James Hughes said that the model which provides funding for 12 to 16-hour availability of beds should be discarded. Currently, there is a shortfall of at least 300 emergency shelter beds - and that is before the winter - to meet the basic needs of homeless people in Montreal. The city’s shelters are at maximum capacity and demand will continue to increase as winter approaches.
Hughes told The Suburban that the gap between income and rents is contributing to an increase in the homeless population."For example, a person on social assistance in Quebec will receive an average of $700 per month, while average rents in Montreal for a one-bedroom or small studio apartment start at that same level," he wrote. "And these prices are higher in many parts of the city. There are simply no vacancies in the city for people with very low incomes. The only way to close this gap is through immediate and long-term public investment."
