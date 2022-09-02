A provision of the language law Bill 96 that all contracts for home sales must be in French came into effect on Thursday Sept. 1.
The requirement applies to all Quebecers, anglophone, allophone and francophone. Should those involved in the sale not be able to draw up the contract in French, they have to hire a translator.
Those involved in real estate are worried that the new regulation will deter anglophones from such transactions, and lead to more costs, said to be between $400 and $1,200 by a notary.
According to a publication on mccarthy.ca authored by D. James Papadimitriou and Michel Deschamps, some provisions came into effect June 1, such as: " A declaration of co-ownership (i.e. condominium), as well as amendments to the constituting act of co-ownership and the description of the fractions of co-ownership, must be registered exclusively in French with the Land Registry, unless the amendments modify or correct a declaration or act registered before June 1, 2022."
But as of Sept. 1, 2022, "all applications for registration (i.e. documents that must or may be registered in the Land Registry) must be in French (including the cadastral descriptions contained therein), regardless of when they are signed. If a document is in English, it must be submitted by way of a summary in French, to which the English document and an authenticated translation into French (certified by a translator) are attached. However, it is possible to register a document in English that amends or corrects a document registered before June 1, 2022.
"If a plan or other document accompanying the principal document is drafted in English, it must also be accompanied by an authenticated translation."
