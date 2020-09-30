Home Daycare strike is over

After five-days of deliberation, as parents waited anxiously for answers, the strike led by the FIPEQ-CSQ, the union representing Quebec home daycare workers has ended.
The FIPEQ-CSP has come to an agreement-in-principle with the provincial government.
The union represents 10,000 family child care providers. Members will take a vote from October 2nd — October 5th and the result of the vote will be revealed on the evening of October 5th.
Quebec Families Minister, Mathieu Lacombe expressed his satisfaction via social-media Saturday.
“The strike is over. This is good news for family day care providers, who will experience a much-needed improvement in their income, and for thousands of toddlers and their parents, who will be reunited with their educators as early as Monday morning.” Lacombe wrote. “We all care about the well-being of our little ones and this agreement will allow us to continue working together.”
