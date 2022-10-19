Holocaust survivor Victor David celebrates 100th birthday

Holocaust survivor Victor David celebrated his 100th birthday in Montreal this past week, and says he did not even know if he would survive the war as he escaped from his native Poland into Hungary and then Romania and Italy before emigrating to Canada. Most of his family did not survive.
“I didn’t eat properly, and I had no medical attention” during the war years, he said.
David’s birthday is actually Dec. 14, but he will be in Florida at that time, so he celebrated with close friends here, including Jackson Eidelberg, who organized the celebration.
According to the Azrieli Foundation’s Holocaust Survivor Memoirs Program website, David was born in Przemyśl, Poland, in 1922.
“During the early years of World War II, Victor lived and worked in Lwów as a forced labourer for the SS. After an SS officer he befriended suggested he flee to Hungary, which was considered safer at the time, Victor escaped across the border in September 1942.”
In Hungary, “Victor eventually secured false identity papers and sought shelter in Budapest and Nagyvárad before fleeing once again, this time to Romania, after the German occupation of Hungary. In Romania, Victor was interned in the Târgu Jiu camp until Romania surrendered to the Allies and he was liberated.
“After the war, Victor lived in Budapest and Bucharest before smuggling himself into Italy, where he lived in Fano, met and married his wife, Ruth, and worked for the Jewish Agency and then El Al airlines. In 1951, Victor and Ruth immigrated to Montreal, where he operated a travel agency until his retirement in 1985. Victor speaks nine languages and ... has been a major donor to both Yad Vashem and the Montreal Holocaust Museum. Victor David is the author of My Escape to and from Hungary.”
