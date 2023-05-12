Holocaust survivor could testify at Montrealer's hate sentencing hearing

A Holocaust survivor could be called on to testify at a sentencing hearing in July for Montrealer Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, Quebec Court Judge Manlio Del Negro said May 11.
"The victims of the Holocaust have the right to express themselves," the judge said.
Sohier-Chaput, 36, was found guilty earlier this year of one count of promoting hatred against Jews for an article he wrote for the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, under the alias Charles Zeiger.
The Crown was first seeking a sentence of 90 days, but indicating it would seek an increased sentence after another Montrealer was sentenced to a year in prison for encouraging hate against women.
Sohier-Chaput's article called for “non-stop Nazism everywhere, until the very streets are flooded with the tears of our enemies” and referred to a Holocaust survivor as an “oven-dodger.” He wrote hundreds of other articles.
Sohier-Chaput claimed the article in question, which lauded neo-Nazi posters on a British Columbia bus stop, was satire. The judge disagreed, saying Sohier-Chaput’s behaviour “goes against the values of our society.”
As an article by B’nai Brith Canada pointed out , “in addition to having been described as one of the main contributors and strategists on the [Daily Stormer] site, Sohier-Chaput also allegedly used the site to prey on his fellow Montrealers and recruit them to his ideology through encrypted chat rooms. Sohier-Chaput was also a participant in the now-infamous 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that resulted in the death of a protester.” B’nai Brith alerted the SPVM to Sohier-Chaput back in 2018.
