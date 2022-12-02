An all-party MPs group is now looking into its guest policies after accused antisemite and Holocaust-denier Arabic-language newspaper publisher Nazih Khatatba was invited to a Parliament Hill reception hosted by the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Khatatba, who publishes Meshwar Media, says he was invited by Palestinian organizations. The MPs who attended the Nov. 29 event included Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Salma Zahid of the Liberals, the latter heads the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group; Green Party leader Elizabeth May and Niki Ashton of the NDP.
Zahid's office said "we are not able to research the history of every attendee that responded" to the event invitation.
Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman brought up the issue in the House of Commons. "Liberal members of Parliament and the Minister of Transport welcomed a dangerous anti-Semite, Holocaust denier and terrorist sympathizer to this place," she said. "Nazih Khatatba and Meshwar Media, which the government already gave tax dollars to, has referred to the Holocaust as a 'Holohoax and “'the biggest lie in history.' This newspaper called Judaism a terrorist religion. Worse yet, this man praised last week's heinous murder of a 16-year-old Canadian teenager by terrorists. Will the Minister of Transport denounce this man, his publication and apologize to Canadians?"
Alghabra replied that "anti-Semitism is real and all of us must condemn it whenever we see it. This individual should not have been invited to this event. He should not have been welcomed to this event. That event was hosted by MPs from all parties. I am always happy to participate in parliamentary events, but we all should condemn anti- Semitism and all forms of hate wherever we see it."
Lantsman was not satisfied, saying there was "no apology and no condemnation. "Members of the Canadian government should not be meeting with Holocaust deniers and Hamas sympathizers who praise the murder of children. They invited him and they got caught. I will ask this again. Will the Minister of Transport have the courage to stand up on his feet in the House and apologize to Canadians?"
Alghabra claimed Lantsman was "misleading the House.
"I did not meet with the individual. Let me be very clear that as members of Parliament, we attend events everywhere, we are accessible to our community members and there is always a risk of us meeting unsavoury individuals. The issue here is how we, as MPs, react to this. I want to make sure that I am clear. I condemn anti-Semitism. I will always condemn anti-Semitism. Will the members of the opposite side do the same when they encounter people who are spreading hate and anti-Semitism across Canada?"
Mount Royal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather posted on Twitter that "Meshwar Media has stated it was required by the Department of Canadian Heritage in November to return the $2,000 it received because of antisemitic content it published. Its’ representatives have no place on Parliament Hill.
B'nai Brith Canada called on Zahid to "definitively and by name disavow Holocaust-distorting Meshwar Media newspaper and its editor Nazih Khatatba, in light of her ongoing and numerous encounters with the publication.
"Zahid has her own history with Meshwar Media. In 2019, the media reported that Zahid agreed to stop advertising in Meshwar Media after being notified of its toxic content by B’nai Brith. Khatatba also participated in a 2020 Zoom call hosted by Zahid when she assumed the Chair of the Friendship Group."
B'nai Brith Canada added that while MPs at the event disavowed Khatatba, "while Zahid issued a statement against antisemitism and 'discrimination based on faith,' she did not renounce or distance either herself or the Friendship Group from Meshwar Media and Khatatba."
Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, said that “considering her ongoing history of association with Khatatba, Salma Zahid has a special obligation, particularly in her capacity as Chair of the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, to reject Meshwar Media and its publisher by name. Additionally, Zahid owes it to the public to better explain through what channels Khatatba gained access to the event on Parliament Hill. Zahid must commit her Friendship Group to end all association with those who distort the Holocaust and pursue antisemitic agendas.
“If Zahid is unable to do the bare minimum and disavow Holocaust-distorting media attending her Friendship Group events, we consider her unqualified to serve as Chair.”
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs posted that on Twitter that "it’s disappointing and difficult to understand how these failures of vetting continually occur, and now we have yet another incident that sends a troubling message to the Canadian Jewish community."
