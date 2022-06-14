Holness to run in N.D.G.

Montreal is Quebec's cash cow says Bloc Montréal leader Balarama Holness, and it's not getting back its share in return.
The former Montreal Alouette and mayoralty candidate has now set his sights on a provincial run in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce for the October provincial election, choosing the central district which he says is, and should serve as a microcosm of Montreal, and of the population’s multiple battles to come.
“I view NDG as the frontline in the fight,” he told The Suburban, as his young daughter played in Girouard park. “Not just for linguistic rights but for the rights of small businesses, seniors, and the survival in many ways of a diverse, multicultural, multilingual Montreal.” If it has to be done anywhere, he says, “it has to be here.”
Holness says his party and vision remains squarely focused on Montreal, “which represents a third of Quebec's GDP. Despite that we have poor political representation, a serious shortage of family doctors, neglected long-term care homes, and small businesses that received no help from the province during the pandemic. It has to end.”
Long-serving NDG MNA Kathleen Weil announced her retirement last month, the Liberals selecting Désirée McGraw to succeed her as candidate in what is seen as a very safe seat, but Holness says many anglophones and allophones are turning their backs on the QLP “for good reason,” and he points to Bill 96 which he fervently opposes.
“If NDG were to go to the Liberals I don't think we'll have a voice for Montreal, nor will we be properly represented at the National Assembly. You can kiss that goodbye. Just pack it up.” He attributes this to the party's position on Bill 96. “They supported it to the last moment then flipped and flipped again… They announced that they would amend but not repeal Bill 96. That's it.” And he takes no comfort in the Official Opposition pledge to drop the use of the notwithstanding clause. “If they become the party in power they're going to live with this law. Clause or no clause,” he says, “the damage and the exodus will have already begun.”
“We need to scrap it through and through” he says, “get rid of search and seizure and forcing students to take courses, and the government needs to get to work on creating real effective legislation that incentivizes college students to learn French, that finances and incentivizes proper French instruction in high school and Cégep.”
That puts even more of an emphasis on why a Montreal-centric party is necessary he says. “We've seen François Legault talking about how a majority of Quebecers are in favor of Bills 21 and 96. But Montrealers are not. He knows it.” The region just fuels the Quebec economy, he says, and is being used as a scapegoat to pursue a political end.
He also took a swipe at the Liberals, and their perceived hegemony in Montreal. “They're not going to be debating policies with us, they are going to talk about the dangers of vote-splitting, which is probably the most anti-democratic sentiment we've seen. This hereditary-monarchy type of Liberal Party culture in Montreal, to talk about vote-splitting is the exact opposite of democratic. They think they have a monopoly on democracy and on voters. We're going to show them that's not true,” recalling his 2018 campaign which collected more than 22,000 signatures to force a systemic racism consult in Montreal. “It's a ground game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.