“It’s very simple,” says Balarama Holness. “Is someone in the National Assembly going to speak for the interests of Montrealers?”
The former mayoralty candidate says the pandemic and lockdown demonstrated that Montrealers, their businesses and institutions, need people in Quebec City to speak primarily for Montreal. “The protocols, the blanket approach to different situations hurt us so much, and we needed somebody to advocate from that point of view. That was missing.”
Long-term-care homes, education, healthcare and immigration, the list is long for what Montreal needs says Holness, whose race for mayor secured third place in last November’s municipal elections and strong showings for his party in a host of borough races.
“We need a ‘Reflexe Montreal’ at the National Assembly,” he told The Suburban after announcing a new provincial political party, Mouvement Québec. “What we really need is a special economic zone and a fair share of provincial taxes, and someone to fight for this in Quebec City, daily.” He applauded the new powers and metropolitan status gained in 2017, “but that was marginal. It didn’t have an impact on taxes, the pandemic or other important issues. It’s about how we provide services. We need so much more and he people to hammer that message home.”
Last November Holness, who famously launched a petition forcing Montreal to consult on systemic racism in 2018, drew heavily on minority and disaffected communities increasingly feeling left out of decision-making, whom he says have long been taken for granted by the Quebec Liberal Party. “Honestly, I don’t think Allophones, Anglophones and all minority communities are on their proverbial last breath when it comes to civil liberties in Quebec. We are just going to have to look beyond political labels and start voting for people that are actually going to fight for us.”
He is looking at several dozen ridings to challenge, is tight-lipped about his own race, and received more than a dozen applications from interested candidates in the 24 hours since announcing. Asked if he runs the risk of spoiler, splitting traditionally Liberal votes and delivering ridings to less sympathetic parties, he is unimpressed: “Don’t blame us because the Liberal party has lost its soul” he told The Suburban. “The Liberal party has, in the last 20 years, ceased to be the voice of all Quebecers,” calling it “a pragmatic, everything-to be elected non-entity. We, as a Quebec movement, want to represent the rights and interests of all Quebec residents, united in the dream of a progressive, open, just, equalitarian and truly liberal society.”
“Bill 21, Bill 96, it’s going to go on and on for the next 10, 20 and 30 years. If you keep voting for the same parties, nothing is going to change,” says the 38-year-old McGill law school grad and former Montreal Alouette. “You need to look to this new group of dynamic Montrealers sounding this clarion call. We need change. If you continue to marginalize these voices, I think we’re going to see another mass exodus of Anglophones and Allophones in the next decade. The Liberals had the opportunity to turn this around, to fix this, and for decades they didn’t. So let’s give some new people the opportunity to represent the interests of Montrealers.”
“When people see our resilience and consistency like we had last November, they will ask themselves ‘Who do I want fighting for me? Who do I see going against all the odds, putting themselves out there for me?’. People will know we will fight for them. Just give us the opportunity.”
