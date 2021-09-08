CDN/NDG has another slate for the municipal elections on November 7. Mouvement Montreal, the party launched by Montreal mayoralty candidate Balarama Holness, has filled its roster of candidates in every district of Montreal’s most populous borough.
The three women and two men are all first-time candidates, including Matthew Kerr, running for borough mayor. In Loyola, Joel DeBellefeuille, has already made news advocating for the cleanup of a city-owned property on Walkley and maintenance in Confederation Park, is seeking the seat now vacant after the recent surprise resignation of Projet Montréal-turned-independent city councillor Christian Arseneault.
Mauricio Peña is seeking the Snowdon seat, which is up for grabs as the dean of Montreal city council Marvin Rotrand retires after 39 years. In Darlington, Rosemary McPherson wants to represent the district currently held by Ensemble borough mayor candidate Lionel Perez, and Luciana Arantes is campaigning for the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district held by PM incumbent Peter McQueen. In Côte-des-Neiges, Rita Ikhouane faces off against incumbent Magda Popeanu.
MM is the third full slate announced among the five parties vying for power in the borough, which also includes two borough-specific parties, Courage Sue Montgomery and Team/Equipe CDN NDG.
