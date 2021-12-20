Holiday fire safety

Montreal’s fire department (SIM) is reminding residents of practical advice for preventing fires and safely decorating their homes.
The SIM invites the population to be vigilant during this period of gatherings and celebrations because a fire can have significant consequences on people and homes. Among the preventive measures that reduce risk of fire and the damage, injuries and deaths associated with it, the SIM highlights the following specific actions:
Christmas trees:
Install your Christmas tree far from heat sources (electric baseboards, additional heaters, fireplaces, etc.) and turn off tree lights before going to sleep and when you leave the house.
Cut the base of your natural tree by about a centimeter before placing it in a container filled with water and maintain a good water level at all times at the base of your natural tree to prevent it from drying out. Store your tree outside and in the shade after the holiday season to prevent it from drying out until it is picked up.
Candles and lights:
Turn off lights of your interior and exterior decorations before going to sleep and when you leave the house, and place candles out of the reach of children or animals and in a place where they cannot be knocked over. Protect candle flames with a non-combustible container and extinguish all candles before leaving a room or going to sleep.
Appliances (heated with natural gas, propane, ethanol and wood)
Ensure that the area around the fireplace or the natural gas, propane, ethanol or wood stove is clear, and install a carbon monoxide alarm in the room where these devices are located.
Be vigilant about use of ranges and other cooking appliances in the kitchen that run on natural gas or propane, and allow ashes from fireplaces to cool outdoors for seven days before disposing of them.
Food
Use a timer so you don't forget your dishes that are cooking on or in the stove and better yet, keep an eye on the stove at all times when you cook, and turn off all cooking appliances when you leave the house.
Smoke alarm
Equip yourself with a smoke alarm with a 10-year long-lasting non-removable lithium battery and make sure that an alarm is installed on each level of the house and that it is working properly.
Emergency exits
Make sure that all emergency exits, windows and balconies in your home are visible, accessible and clear of snow to the public thoroughfare.
