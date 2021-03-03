The Maccabee Task Force, which battles against the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement and the intended delegitimization of Israel on college campuses across North America and beyond, does provide funding to entities in Montreal. However, their policy does not allow them to disclose the recipients.
Could Hillel Montreal be one of them? Even in the midst of a pandemic, Hillel Montreal remains quite active, notes manager of advocacy Jessica Itzcovitch
“Hillel Montreal worked hard in 2020 to ensure that we can continue to provide Israel advocacy programing and initiatives to the students in Montreal,” Itzcovitch explains. “Understandably, with realities of COVID19 changing our day to day lives, Hillel has had to adapt to new circumstances, and new methods to provide engaging Israel advocacy to students. Despite this, we have managed to both provide and plan for incredible advocacy focused programming. This is largely due to our wide array of wonderful relationships we hold with a number of campus partners and partner organizations.”
Itzcovitch says connections are made regularly with Hillel student leadership across Montreal campuses in order to assist them with any events or initiatives they want to coordinate. “We support our campus clubs focusing on Israel, such as Israel on Campus, as well as other working Israel committees, to ensure that they themselves can provide Israel related programming for fellow students on relevant meaningful content,” she says.
A priority for Hillel Montreal is to support student collaboration, partnerships with other non-Jewish clubs on campus, to advocate for other shared values, issues and interests.
For example, recently, Hillel Marianopolis partnered with the Marioaopolis Black Student Union and the Marionapolis Green Club, to put together an event featuring guest speaker Annamie Paul, leader of Canada’s Green Party.
Also of note, earlier this semester, students from Israel on Campus McGill partnered with Hillel Montreal as well as McGill’s Spanish and Latin American Students Association to welcome “Artists 4 Israel” and their Photo Gallery exhibit featuring street photographer Estevan Oriol”.
“These are just a couple of examples of the wonderful on campus partnerships Hillel Montreal students enjoy,” Itzcovitch says
The last semester saw more Israel/advocacy related content, such as a discussion with young celebrity Israel advocate Rudy Rochman. He spoke to students about advocacy in the digital age, a topic which has become more relevant than ever before due to COVID19. They also had an event with two highly renowned speakers, Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, chief Rabbi of the United Arab Emirates, and Daniel Kurtzer, former ambassador of the USA to Israel. Other events students have put together this semester include “Celebrating LGBTQ in Israel,” an event with an Israeli LGBTQ activits affiliated with Wider Bridge. “Comedy for Peace” with comedian Benji Lovitt, “Café Ivrit” where students can log on and chat in Hebrew every other week, and so many more fun exciting and informative initiatives engaging students with Israel.
Hillel Montreal makes it a priority to provide structured advocacy, leadership, and Israel advocacy training to our leadership students and any other interested students. They do so through a fellowship in partnership with The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), which they have provided for the last number of years called the CHAI fellowship “We have been working hard over the last few months to adapt this fellowship to current realities, and we are expecting to launch it in January 2021 to CEGEP and University students across Montreal,” says Itzcovitch.
Hillel movements are equally active across the continent. For more information log on to https://www.federationcja.org/en/genmtl/hillel-montreal.
