Highway closures for camera installation

Transport Quebec has announced highway lane closures to install cameras on Highway 15 between Highway 40 and Cartier west as of Friday night. There will be closures of two out of four lanes in each direction (not simultaneous).
Two complete night closures are also planned. From Friday, September 9 at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday, September 10 at 7 a.m. complete closure of the southbound direction between exit 3 (Boulevard Henri-Bourassa) and Highway 40; from Friday, September 16 at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday, September 17 at 7 a.m. complete closure of the northbound direction between Highway 40 and exit 2 (Boul. de l'Acadie/Boul. Henri-Bourassa/Rue Sauvé.)
Running until mid-October, the work will be carried out during the evening and at night to limit the impact on the road network, and during complete closures, detour paths related to them will be marked with temporary traffic signs.
