Highway 19 extension: 47 years in the making

A road five decades in the making and a symbol for political cynicism is starting to take shape.
Announced with great fanfare by successive provincial governments for completion in 1973, 1980, 1986, then in 1989, then in 1994, then in 2010, and then in 2016, work on the extension of Autoroute 19 between Autoroutes 440 in Laval and 640 in Bois-des-Filion has officially begun.
The federal government announced a $240-million investment in the project, with the province to announce its contribution shortly.
The extension begins with the Phase 1 construction of the Saint-Saëns interchange in Laval, the first of four new interchanges planned. Its commissioning is scheduled for completion of Phase 1 in 2023.
Ultimately, this project will improve mobility in Laval and the Lower Laurentians for public transit users, motorists and goods. A multifunctional trail will also be developed to allow active mobility.
Residents of Laval, Terrebonne, Rosemere, Blainville, Lorraine, Bois-des-Filion and Ste-Anne-des-Plaines are all affected by the heavy traffic on Highway 19, the gap in the stretch to Highway 640 causing massive headaches for local residents and businesses, thousands of hours lost in traffic, millions of dollars in productivity and tons of emissions due to daily gridlock.
“The wait is now over, and travel will be improved for motorists and public transit,” said Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel. “We are going to make sure that this large-scale project runs smoothly.”
“This launch will act as a real balm for many Laval families who will soon be able to spend more quality time together,” said Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “At the same time, this work responds favourably to a variety of issues, providing for an improvement in the mobility of public transit and active mobility: a modern way of doing things that will undoubtedly be appreciated by residents.”
The extension of Autoroute 19, which has three lanes in each direction, includes a lane reserved for buses, electric vehicles and carpooling, and will be carried out between Saint-Martin East and Industriel in Bois-des- Filion. Currently, some 34,000 vehicles use the Athanase-David bridge every day which overlooks the Mille Îles River and on which interventions are planned as well. Phase 1 includes construction of the Saint-Saëns interchange and reconstruction of that road over nearly 1.2 km; construction of a 1.45 km section of Highway 19 northbound; construction of the first segments of the multifunctional trail; and construction of a new westward link for Saint-Saëns Est.
As reported in The Suburban in 2014, that year’s rush hour traffic had already increased by 400% over eight years, with 60,000 cars stuck in daily gridlock as infrastructure fails to keep pace with economic and residential development. The roadway which was slated for completion a year before the Montreal Olympics, would be the only public transit link from the north shore to Laval and its larger business centres, schools and subway stations. The 2013 delay was described as an “act of contempt” by then-Bois de Filion Mayor Paul Larocque, who led a vigorous movement to spur governments to act, stating at the time: “The completion of Highway 19 has become a symbol of the cynicism of politicians who use this issue as an electoral platform, then forget about it once elected.”
In June 2010, Quebec Premier Jean Charest launched pre-project studies with a completion date set for 2015, some 40 years after the expropriation of downtown Bois-de-Filion and the construction of four underpasses, three of which remain unused.
