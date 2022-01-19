"In 2021, Canadians saw the highest rate of inflation since 1991 as the market grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, rebounding energy prices, unfavourable weather conditions and rising housing costs," says Statistics Canada.
The highest increases included:
• Gasoline-up 31.2 percent
• Passenger vehicles-up 5.1 percent.
• Homeowners' replacement cost-up 11.4 percent.
• Natural gas- up 16.1 percent
• Fuel oil and other fuels- up 24.4 percent.
• Meat- up 4.3 percent.
• Household furnishings and equipment - up 4.8 percent.
Prices for food purchased from restaurants increased 3.1 percent, prices for personal care services increased 5.4 percent and traveller accommodation prices increased 2.2 percent.
Regarding consumer inflation across Canada, "prices rose in all provinces in 2021, but consumers in Atlantic Canada felt it the most amid higher energy prices, since furnace fuel oil is commonly used in the region for home heating.”
