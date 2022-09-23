Sarafina has come a long way.
Some seven months ago, hers was a dramatically different situation, living in a women’s shelter with her two children – aged 8 years and 18 months. The 27-year-old Notre-Dame-de-Grâce native had few prospects until a case worker helped her apply and get accepted to join On Our Own (O3), a Montreal non-profit organization offering support services and transitional housing to parents aged 16-30 years old with at least one child up to 5 years old.
At O3 residents work on goals related to parenting, financial literacy, education and career, mental health, healthy relationships, and healthy living, all while developing self-determination and a sense of belonging so residents can move “from surviving to thriving.”
Today, Sarafina is completing secondary courses to complete high school and planning to attend college while helping her son face challenges with ADHD as her hard work helps her advance towards independence.
O3 is not emergency housing but a transitional program that lasts up to five years. “We’re not just apartment buildings,” director Amanda Murphy told The Suburban on a recent visit. “We’re a program to help families move towards autonomy.”
In the heart of NDG, mere steps from the Benny CLSC, park, sports centre and library, the four-building 29-unit complex is home to a diverse group of parents with one thing in common: working towards a better future for their children and themselves.
Rental subsidies are provided in collaboration with the Office municipal d’habitation de Montréal, the property half owned by the province’s Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ).
With some 70 current residents (including children), all parents participate in mandatory workshops on basic skills, i.e., financial education, parenting strategies, gardening, cooking and more. It’s some 20 years since On Our Own broke off from Elizabeth House, which has a more around-the-clock structured environment. “This is more of a transition into the community” says Murphy, adding, “we prioritize education and give them time and space they need to get a job or go back to school,” but ultimately, “to set their own goals and come up with a plan.”
Education is a critical path out of poverty and a core element of the O3 program, which reports 18 of current 29 adult residents furthering their education, representing a 200% increase in eight years.
For her part, Sarafina is also learning how to manage a budget and is pleased with her own progress. “I'm very happy here, it's done with respect, and I get to take part in a lot of programs.”
A particularly popular Community Kitchen program, where all residents are invited to come downstairs, cook a meal, eat a meal and bring home a meal, is possible thanks to groceries provided by Maison Mosaik along with Papa en action coordinator Howard Johnson leading the group, residents literally tasting the fruit of their labour by supplementing their recipes with vegetables grown in the O3 community garden.
Early childhood programming also takes place on site, offering enriching educational interaction as well as valuable time off for parents. “This is a great respite for parents” she told The Suburban. “It's very important that gives us some time to do some homework or just to relax or unwind.”
Some parents, mostly young mothers but there's also one father there, will save enough money to move on, start or finish school, or even start their own business. And while Murphy says many try to stay in NDG “after creating this community, that's hard to reach for many people. We know that the rents are not making that easy.” Indeed, a recent report pegs the average two-bedroom apartment monthly rent in NDG at $1800.
Right now, young parents residing at On Our Own are shielded from the harsh rental market with subsidized housing, eligible residents paying 25% of their monthly income towards rent with the OMHM paying the balance so that O3 receives the median market amount per apartment. O3 survives on that funding to offer meaningful programming and property maintenance, and as a charitable organization receives some corporate and private donations, including the 11th edition of their annual Evening of Hilarity fundraiser at Club Soda on October 18.
Moreover, instead of an OMHM waiting list which can be 5-10 years long, O3 selects candidates so “once they get through the application process, they get an apartment pretty much right away, so the delay is only about two to three months on average.” To qualify, parents must have at least 50% custody of their children and instead of a lease, must sign a “social contract” committing to following O3 rules and commit to participating in programs. (There are a few vacancies right now.)
To apply, to help, or to know more, visit https://www.o3onourown.com/
