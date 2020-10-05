Hebrew Academy offering no comment on whether it is closed

The Suburban has heard that Hebrew Academy in Côte St. Luc closed for in-person learning Monday for COVID-19-related reasons, but the school is declining comment.We called the school and identified ourselves as being from The Suburban. After waiting on hold for several seconds, a person came back on the line and curtly said, "no comment." We then asked if the school was closed, and the person hung up on us.
There is no notification as of Monday morning on the school's website, which says, "Hebrew Academy is monitoring the COVID-19 situation carefully and taking proactive and prudent measures to ensure the health and safety of every member of our community in accordance with Health Canada, Santé Montréal and local health officials."There's also no new notification as of Monday morning on the school's Facebook or Twitter page.
However, a Twitter feed called Covid Ecoles Quebec says Hebrew Academy is the 773rd school in Quebec with COVID cases, has several positive cases, and has indeed closed for in-person learning.The Twitter feed has posted an apparent letter to Hebrew Academy parents. The posted letter says: "My apologies for the late notification. Over the past several days, I have shared with you a number of cases of individuals in High School and Elementary who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as the measures we have taken in school. Santé Publique recognizes that the health and safety protocols at Hebrew Academy are excellent and that we have done all we can to keep our school community safe and prevent an outbreak within our school.
"While we are able to provide students with a safe learning environment in school, the administration, together with the board of directors and with the approval of Santé Publique, have taken the decision to move all learning in the elementary and high school online effective as of Oct. 5, 2020. This period of remote learning will last for 14 days at which time we will reassess the situation. If all goes according to plan, we will be returning to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020."
The letter notifies parents of added cases following a previous notification."Rest assured we are working with the DRSP (Directrice régionale de santé publique) and the family to identify anyone who might have had close contact with the individuals in question to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. We will communicate all relevant information to parents as soon as it becomes available. "During this time, parents should continue to monitor their children's health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms."
In an earlier letter to parents, also posted by Covid Ecoles Quebec, parents were informed that one high school student had tested positive for COVID-19."We have contacted Santé Publique, who has worked with us to evaluate the situation," the alleged letter says. "It has been determined that this individual poses minimal risk to students and facility. Nonetheless, in an abundance of caution, parents of affected classes have been contacted and asked to monitor their children's symptoms until Thursday, Oct. 1, based on the timing of the last potential contact....We recognize that receiving this information may be stressful, especially right before [Yom] Kippur, but it remains our moral obligation to send you this notification and keep you updated with all information as we become aware of it."
The letter adds that the individual who tested positive is in self-quarantine, and that the person's identity would not be revealed for privacy reasons.
(0) comments
