Aéroports de Montréal, which includes Trudeau Airport in Dorval and the still-operating Mirabel Airport, announced Thursday it is reducing its workforce by 30 percent in light of reduced flights and the ongoing U.S.-Canada border closure for non-essential trips because of COVID-19.
The border is remaining mostly closed until at least Sept. 21, and travel has been restricted for the last six months. The ADM announcement adds that there has been an "absence of specific government assistance for a sector of activity that all international experts agree will not recover for many years," resulting in the need for "difficult decisions."
"Since the drop in passenger traffic of 14.5 million (-71%) compared to 2019 will lead to revenue losses of approximately $500 million compared to the anticipated level for the current year, the organization is obliged to tighten its budget revision program initiated last spring, in order to further reduce its costs," the ADM announcement details. "As a result, the organization has to adjust its workforce to meet the minimal activities of YUL (Dorval) and YMX (Mirabel) and provide a service that corresponds to its current financial capacity."
The reduction is from 600 employees at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to 428 "active resources.
"It should be noted that the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy was beneficial by allowing to maintain the employment relationship of ADM's workforce in recent months," the ADM announcement says. "But the substantial changes to the modalities of the program announced recently make it too burdensome for the organization to continue to subscribe to the same extent."
"The postponement of Canadian border opening dates and the maintenance of a mandatory quarantine lead us to believe that there will not be a recovery in air traffic until the second quarter of 2021," stated Philippe Rainville, President-CEO of ADM. "Obviously, this situation represents the worst-case scenario and is putting enormous financial pressure on our organization. Our almost non-existent revenues are forcing us to make heart-wrenching choices that we have tried to put off for as long as possible. Today, we have to say goodbye to a part of our winning team, which has allowed the YUL and YMX sites to experience phenomenal growth."
The ADM also announced that "all construction projects that are not designed to protect the integrity of assets will be halted at airport sites." There has been an ongoing makeover at Trudeau in recent years.
"Teams will now focus solely on construction work deemed urgent. In doing so, the 2020 investment budget has been reduced by at least 50%, and the budget for subsequent years will be set at the minimum essential and safe level."
The pandemic is also affecting progress regarding the planned airport REM station, which will "continue only in planning mode until the conclusion of ADM's discussions with the various levels of government for a loan tailored to the current situation."
"Planning for the REM station at YUL is well underway and the entire project management team is in place," Rainville stated. "In the event that we have to suspend its construction, it would be a missed opportunity for a long-awaited project to efficiently link our international airport to its city through a green and modern infrastructure."
