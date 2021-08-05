After nearly a year and a half of talks with the Quebec government, health care support workers with the CSN's Health and Social Services Federation (FSSSN) have approved a June 21 collective agreement in principle.
The adoption of the agreement, which applies from April 1 2020 to March 31 2023, confirms the implementation of substantial improvements in working conditions and salary conditions that will have a positive impact for all employees in the network, with regard to occupational health and safety, work overload, work-family-study balance or access to positions.
Salary increases from 6.1% to 10.4% will be applied for the three years of the agreement, with the employer's contribution for group insurance maintained and tripled. There is also payment of two amounts in additional compensation and other financial terms according to several job titles or sectors. Discussions will also continue with employers in various working committees to implement solutions to respond to the problems of attracting and retaining staff.
“We are quite proud to see that the improvements obtained within the framework of this agreement were able to rally the members of the FSSS-CSN involved in public sector negotiations, said Federation v.p. Josée Marcotte. “Despite the pandemic that hit our network hard as well as all the workers who work there, we have to admit that it was necessary to raise the tone and organize in the public arena because of this government which, until the last moment, lacked will and recognition. After all, the gains obtained will also greatly contribute to the quality of services for the entire population.
