Healthcare reform: a culture change

The massive election year health care reform proposed by the CAQ government might not include detailed budgeting, but it does include a pledge for a health care system to adapt its citizens and not the other way around.
“It is not only a matter of dollars but of organization” said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé whose 90 -page plan was long on ideas, innovations and announcements but short on budgeting. “Organization at the top in the middle and at the bottom” he said at his Tuesday morning press conference announcing the plan.
Some of the elements are already tried and tested says Dubé, adding that Quebecers need not always see a doctor, but can be served by other professionals in the system. He cited the example of various efforts during the pandemic which saw intense collaboration between nurses, ambulance technicians, pharmacists, personnel managers, volunteers, unions and citizens. “It may take years for a culture change” said Dubé but it can and will eb done. “We have the means,” he said, “and Quebecers will be able to measure our progress.”
The plan’s central element is access to a single point of entry for the entire system in the form of a frontline access portal, a GAP. The telephone service would allow citizens not only to obtain healthcare advice like the 811 service already in operation but also to make appointments if a consultation is necessary.
The single call can direct a patient to a family doctor for a checkup within a couple of weeks, or to a doctor or nurse or other professional usually within 36 to 72 hours. “That's the goal” says Dubé and it's already proven in the Rimouski pilot project that he referred to frequently during his conference. “We have been studying the top health care systems in the world” he said, adding that such a system is already well established in those countries, “like Norway which is exactly what we're doing in Rimouski, and what we're going to be doing.”
Dubé said by the end of summer when the system will be in place about half of the approximately one million Quebecers who do not have a family doctor can quickly access the portal, adding negotiations are underway with family medicine clinics to offer more hours of services and up to 600 clinics will be connected by the end of April to the central platform.
There will also be a colossal effort to catch up and reduce delays on surgeries caused by the pandemic, which increased from 100,000 to 160,000, with the government leaning heavily on the private sector for up to 20% of care delivery overall.
“We saw from our experience using cataracts for example we could determine exactly what the cost was using the private sector.” While not all surgeries can be done in the private sector, “now we know the precise cost of these day surgeries and can negotiate with the private sector and continue with clinics, especially for people who have been waiting for extended periods of time.”
There is also the addition of at least 2000 beds which he says will make a huge difference: beds coming from actual infrastructure, with healthcare granted a $2.8 billion envelope in the Quebec Infrastructure Plan for new hospitals and renovations, and beds added by way of increased personnel and services.
There will be no elimination of mandatory overtime, the scourge for many health care workers that sent scores of them out of the system or into burnout during the pandemic. “There will always be cases where we have to keep mandatory overtime, but they have to be minimal” he said. “We have conducted studies with the entire network on how much is actually necessary and the commitment is to minimize it.”
The plan also includes a massive campaign to recruit and train personnel, eliminate administrative tasks by clinical personnel, reduce paperwork, increase mental health resources, especially among youth, more investment and innovation in home care and complete access for citizens to their health care information. It also includes more tele-health services, a bigger role for specialized nurse practitioners and more services offered by pharmacists, Dubé citing the example of Pavloxid, which citizens will be able to obtain directly from pharmacists without a prescription.
Home care also gets a nod especially with intensive home care for people in very vulnerable situations and near end-of-life. “Nobody wants to die on a stretcher in an emergency room” said Dubé, adding that especially for seniors, an integrated partnered system of home care be made possible, citing the example of the Verdun CLSC working with affiliated nurses and doctors.
As for cost, Dubé was evasive but insisted “we have the means… But it doesn’t only take money, it takes organization. Just like the nurses have been telling me, it takes a will to better organize and work differently.”
View the plan at https://www.quebec.ca/gouvernement/politiques-orientations/plan-changements-sante
