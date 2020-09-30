Health officials report cases of Legionnaires disease in Lasalle

Health Officials are reporting seven possible cases of Legionnaires infections since the beginning of September in Lasalle.
The source or sources causing the infection is unclear at the moment however, health officials are investigating as the number of Legionnaires cases in a short time period limited to a small area is higher than usual in this case.
The Legionella bacterium - Legionella pneumophila, is the fundamental agent of Legionnaires disease. It is a water-based organism that causes infection when inhaled in aerosol form and is often spread through heating or air conditioning systems, evaporative condensers, mist machines, humidifiers, whirlpool spas and showers.
The disease causes symptoms similar to pneumonia, and can be caught by breathing in fine water droplets contaminated with Legionella bacteria.
In Quebec, about 40 cases are reported each year. This year, there have been 27 cases reported to date.
The disease was tagged as Legionnaires in 1976, when an outbreak of pneumonia occurred among convention attendees at the American Legion in Philadelphia. Later on, the bacterium causing the illness was named Legionella.
