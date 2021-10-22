The heads of 16 health networks and other institutions in the Greater Montreal area co-signed a letter Thursday to "commit to abolishing the use of independent workers, starting with nursing and cardiorespiratory staff."
The Quebec government has announced in recent weeks measures to keep nurses and others in the public system, including bonuses. Radio-Canada reported recently that the government plans to make working in the private sector less attractive by assigning their personnel to less attractive shifts. The main concern of nurses in the public sector has been mandatory overtime.
The group of health network CEO's letter is entitled "For a healthy public network: from words to action.
"In the wake of the ministerial announcements, we, 16 presidents and CEOs of health and social services institutions across the Greater Montréal area, the south shore and the north shore, and the Association des établissements privés conventionnés, jointly commit, as of today, to taking the steps needed to making significant changes to certain practices, all in the interest of our staff, our users and their loved ones," the letter says. "We want to create a stimulating work environment for public network employees, as well as provide them with healthy working conditions and a better work-life balance. Through our actions, we aim to restore confidence and persuade those who have left to come back to the public network.
"In keeping with the measures that were announced, we commit to abolishing the use of independent workers, starting with nursing and cardiorespiratory staff."
The CIUSSS heads wrote:
• "Starting November 1, 2021 (aside from specific exceptions provided for in the plan), our 17 institutions will cease to train new nurses, licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists from private agencies."
• "The most coveted shifts will be set aside for nursing and cardiorespiratory employees from the public network."
• "The renewal or signing of new mutual agreements with private agencies will be discontinued."
• "Hiring will be fast-tracked, resulting in quicker reintegration within the framework of a joint virtual 514-450 job fair."
The statement adds that "our actions will be guided by these principles:
• "User safety remains our priority and there will be no compromises in this regard."
• "Solidarity between the institutions is one of the values that is key to the success of this groundbreaking initiative."
• "Our hope is to provide staff members with the most optimal working conditions and recognize the value of their skills and expertise."
• "By giving healthcare workers the recognition and conditions they deserve, we are confident that we will further the consolidation of a public network that is robust, accessible and safe for all."
The letter was signed by Maryse Poupart, CISSS de Lanaudière; Rosemonde Landry, CISSS des Laurentides; Christian Gagné, CISSS de Laval; Richard Deschamps, CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre; Louise Potvin, CISSS de la Montérégie-Est; Philippe Gribeauval, CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest; Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal; Sonia Bélanger, CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal; Sylvain Lemieux, CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal; Frédéric Abergel, CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal; Lynne McVey, CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal; Fabrice Brunet, Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM); Caroline Barbir, Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine; Pierre Gfeller, Centre universitaire de santé McGill (CUSM); Mélanie La Couture, Institut de Cardiologie de Montréal (ICM); Manon Boily, Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel; and Jean Nadon, Chairman, Association des établissements privés conventionnés;
