Quebec needs to make a fundamental shift in direction in memory of all the victims of the pandemic and in solidarity with the generations that follow said Quebec’s Health and Welfare Commissioner (CSBE) Joanne Castonguay. Her final report on the province’s performance of care and services for the elderly during the first wave of the pandemic, from February 25 to July 11, 2020, states that had successive governments been more interested over the past 20 years in recurring issues raised by numerous expert committees and the solutions to remedy them, the results of the pandemic crisis would have been less tragic.
Her recommendations urge action rather than further inquiry, especially given that 64% of deaths during the first wave took place in CHSLDs, while all senior living establishments represented less than 0.5% of the population. Quebec’s healthcare delivery system is organized in silos, unsuitable for the needs of an ageing population and has a blind spot for senior living environments, public health and prevention, along with no real access to data in a timely manner. “In order for our system to be adapted to the needs of the population,” she said, “we must in particular, make the care and services offered to seniors a priority and strengthen the role public health strategy, including in terms of prevention.”
Quebec was ill-prepared to face the crisis, she says, and the absence of an up-to-date, tested and suitable pandemic plan for all types of communities, in particular, contributed to the government’s responsive management during the first wave of COVID-19. The pandemic also revealed and amplified major vulnerabilities already present in managing the health system in a crisis context; the state of elder care and services (lack of manpower, insufficient staff supervision, lack of expertise in infection prevention and control); weak governance of care and services for seniors, and general governance of the health and social services system.
These weaknesses were built upon a multitude of factors, including a “paternalistic attitude towards seniors,” professional practices limited and restricted by regulations, “economic incentives not aligned with improving health value,” and priority given to cost control. In addition to identifying causes of Quebec's poor performance during the first wave, Castonguay’s nearly 300-page report identifies recommendations for a profound transformation of the health system.
She found that the fundamental cause for “our collective failure” of the first wave, was that for a long time the ministry did not promote its role of governance and instead focused on system operations (activities, resources, volumes) of care/services, and access, and not on results obtained. “The ministry does not mobilize all its governance levers to improve system performance,” she wrote, hindering development of a range of care and services that optimizes health resources to improve public health. “Most of these issues were already known. Recommendations have already been made. Decisions did not follow.” A change of direction is needed, she says, focused on results and on the value of care and services.
To view the report visit https://www.csbe.gouv.qc.ca/en/publications.html
