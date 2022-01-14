Health Canada is close to completing its study of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid, possibly within the next week to 10 days, according to media reports.
The agency began its study in early December, when Pfizer submitted its clinical data. The company's clinical trials have indicated that the drug is 90 percent effective at preventing hospitalization for patients at higher risk, such as the elderly and those with comorbidities.
Pressure has been placed on Ottawa by the provinces to approve the drug as quickly as possible. The drug has been approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"Health Canada will only authorize the use of anti-viral treatments if the independent and thorough scientific review of all the data included in the submissions show that the benefits of the treatments outweigh the potential risks,” Health Canada spokesperson Mark Johnson said.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told the media that the review is proceeding “swiftly, in an accelerated manner.”
“They are obviously working with international partners on making sure that this is moving swiftly and efficiently. The announcement and decision will be made very soon. As we prepare for that decision, whatever that may be, we have already secured one million doses of [the Pfizer pill's] treatment,” he said.
Also under review by Health Canada is Merck's pill molnupiravir, submitted last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.