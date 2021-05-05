Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds

Health Canada is enabling anyone in Canada 12 and older to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“This marks a significant milestone in Canada’s fight against the pandemic,” Health Canada’s chief medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma told the media.“While younger people are less likely to experience serious cases of COVID-19, having access to a safe and effective vaccine will help to control the disease’s spread to their families and friends — some of whom may be at a higher risk of complications.
“It will also support the return to a more normal life for our children, who have had such a hard time over the past year.... The safety profile of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds is similar to what we saw for older people. That is, the most commonly reported side effects were temporary and mild, like a sore arm, chills or fever."
Fabien Paquette, Vaccines Lead at Kirkland-based Pfizer Canada, stated that “today’s expansion of our authorization represents a significant step forward in helping the Canadian government broaden its vaccination program and begin to help protect adolescents before the start of the next school year.
“We are proud that we are playing a part of the efforts to help protect adolescent Canadians in this devastating pandemic.”
