Health Canada approves Novavax COVID vaccine

Health Canada approved Thursday the Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine "for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults 18 years of age and older," the agency announced.
"This is the fifth COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada," the announcement says. "After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, the Department has determined that this vaccine meets Canada's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements."
The announcement also points out that Nuvaxovid is a "protein-based vaccine that is administered as a two-dose regimen of 5 mcg per dose, 21 days apart.
"Based on the clinical trials overall, Nuvaxovid is 90% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe disease. While additional confirmatory data is needed, preliminary and exploratory data shows that Nuvaxovid does produce neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant."
Health Canada "has also placed terms and conditions on this authorization requiring the manufacturer to continue providing information to Health Canada on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine to ensure its benefits continue to be demonstrated through market use."
